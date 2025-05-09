Best Video Game Stocks To Consider – May 8th

Walmart, Target, Take-Two Interactive Software, TKO Group, and Five Below are the five Video Game stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Video game stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the creation, publishing and distribution of video games and related hardware. By buying these equities, investors gain exposure to firms such as console manufacturers, game developers, digital platform operators and esports organizations. Their performance is driven by factors like new game releases, hardware sales, consumer trends and technological innovation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Video Game stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

WMT traded down $0.71 on Thursday, reaching $98.12. The company had a trading volume of 7,582,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,774,983. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walmart has a 1 year low of $59.44 and a 1 year high of $105.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $785.05 billion, a PE ratio of 40.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.70.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Shares of TGT stock traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $97.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,616,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,761,641. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.76 and its 200 day moving average is $124.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.27. Target has a twelve month low of $87.35 and a twelve month high of $167.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $226.16. The company had a trading volume of 840,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,862. Take-Two Interactive Software has a fifty-two week low of $135.24 and a fifty-two week high of $238.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $212.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.08.

TKO Group (TKO)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

TKO traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $169.94. The stock had a trading volume of 580,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,103. TKO Group has a twelve month low of $97.37 and a twelve month high of $179.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -404.62 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.29.

Five Below (FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Shares of Five Below stock traded up $3.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $85.31. 679,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,022,435. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.62. Five Below has a twelve month low of $52.38 and a twelve month high of $145.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.87.

