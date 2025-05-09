Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Shares Purchased by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 347.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 35,047 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Belden were worth $5,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDC. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in Belden by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Belden by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Belden by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Belden by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in Belden by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Belden in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital cut their target price on Belden from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com raised Belden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Belden from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.20.

Belden stock opened at $107.44 on Friday. Belden Inc. has a one year low of $83.18 and a one year high of $131.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $624.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.81 million. Belden had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 8.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Belden Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.86%.

In related news, Director Gregory James Mccray sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total transaction of $441,882.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,199 shares in the company, valued at $441,776.79. This represents a 50.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 2,129 shares of Belden stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $234,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,480. The trade was a 17.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,028 shares of company stock worth $2,314,326 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

