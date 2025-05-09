AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Eschler Asset Management LLP

Eschler Asset Management LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. AutoZone comprises about 3.5% of Eschler Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Eschler Asset Management LLP’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 482,040.2% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 419,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,117,000 after purchasing an additional 419,375 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth $834,556,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at $471,629,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in AutoZone by 6,083.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 90,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,281,000 after acquiring an additional 89,190 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 170,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,033,000 after acquiring an additional 77,015 shares during the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $3,674.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3,646.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,394.93. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,728.97 and a fifty-two week high of $3,916.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.44.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $28.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $29.11 by ($0.82). AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 53.89% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised AutoZone from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $3,044.00 to $3,811.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. DA Davidson raised AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $3,500.00 to $4,192.00 in a research report on Friday, March 21st. StockNews.com cut AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,875.00 to $4,025.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,821.91.

In related news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,660.00, for a total transaction of $17,568,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 159 shares in the company, valued at $581,940. This represents a 96.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,550.08, for a total value of $482,810.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,430,682.24. This represents a 25.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,521 shares of company stock valued at $42,177,331. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

