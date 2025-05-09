AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Insider Shiela Vinczeller Sells 995 Shares

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) insider Shiela Vinczeller sold 995 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.42, for a total transaction of $151,657.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,301 shares in the company, valued at $4,008,798.42. This represents a 3.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

AptarGroup Trading Up 1.4 %

AptarGroup stock opened at $153.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.88. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.85 and a 12-month high of $178.03.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $887.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $894.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AptarGroup

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.85%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AptarGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $116,265,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,481,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $389,854,000 after purchasing an additional 617,365 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in AptarGroup by 297.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 473,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,312,000 after purchasing an additional 353,935 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 12.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,219,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,284,000 after buying an additional 247,519 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 20,143.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 202,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,970,000 after buying an additional 201,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ATR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James dropped their target price on AptarGroup from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on AptarGroup from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up previously from $162.00) on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.60.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

