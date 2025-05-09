4,437 Shares in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Acquired by Eschler Asset Management LLP

Eschler Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 4,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Trupanion by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Trupanion during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Trupanion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 988.5% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Trupanion from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.80.

Trupanion Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $44.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -191.57, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.72. Trupanion, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.96 and a 12-month high of $57.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $341.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.81 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Trupanion

In other news, insider Brenna Mcgibney sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $164,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,738 shares in the company, valued at $123,316.62. The trade was a 57.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Margaret Tooth sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $133,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,960,258.56. The trade was a 3.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,792 shares of company stock valued at $1,122,802 in the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

