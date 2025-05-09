34,446 Shares in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Bought by Emmett Investment Management LP

Emmett Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 34,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,387,000. National Health Investors makes up approximately 2.1% of Emmett Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Emmett Investment Management LP owned 0.08% of National Health Investors at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,322,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,917,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 161.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 551,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,225,000 after buying an additional 340,712 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 394,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,334,000 after buying an additional 104,186 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in National Health Investors by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,423,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $445,128,000 after buying an additional 102,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on NHI. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Monday, March 17th. Truist Financial increased their target price on National Health Investors from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Health Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.50.

National Health Investors Price Performance

Shares of National Health Investors stock opened at $76.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 10.29 and a quick ratio of 10.29. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.78. National Health Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.91 and a fifty-two week high of $86.13.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. National Health Investors had a net margin of 38.53% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $68.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

National Health Investors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

National Health Investors Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

