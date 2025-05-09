331,597 Shares in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Bought by Engine Capital Management LP

Engine Capital Management LP bought a new stake in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 331,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,773,000. QuidelOrtho comprises about 2.7% of Engine Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QDEL. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in QuidelOrtho by 188.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in QuidelOrtho during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 122.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QDEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on QuidelOrtho from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on QuidelOrtho from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of QuidelOrtho from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of QuidelOrtho from $45.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of QuidelOrtho from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QuidelOrtho presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

QuidelOrtho stock opened at $36.44 on Friday. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 1 year low of $23.77 and a 1 year high of $49.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.22.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $692.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.97 million. QuidelOrtho had a negative net margin of 72.84% and a positive return on equity of 3.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

