31,471 Shares in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Purchased by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 31,471 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,077,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dorman Products in the 4th quarter valued at $42,495,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dorman Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,047,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the fourth quarter valued at $23,283,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 1,136.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 174,717 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,635,000 after acquiring an additional 160,584 shares during the period. Finally, Cercano Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the fourth quarter worth $16,328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dorman Products

In other Dorman Products news, SVP Donna M. Long sold 742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.38, for a total value of $96,741.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,894 shares in the company, valued at $2,593,779.72. This represents a 3.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dorman Products Stock Performance

Dorman Products stock opened at $124.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 0.86. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.05 and a 1-year high of $146.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $507.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.09 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 9.43%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dorman Products

(Free Report)

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.