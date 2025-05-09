220,276 Shares in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Acquired by Eisler Capital Management Ltd.

Eisler Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 220,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,349,000. Smartsheet accounts for approximately 0.1% of Eisler Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 197.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 537,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,749,000 after acquiring an additional 356,624 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Smartsheet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 196,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,031,000 after purchasing an additional 19,563 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new stake in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,428,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Smartsheet Stock Performance

SMAR stock opened at $56.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.30. Smartsheet Inc has a one year low of $36.56 and a one year high of $56.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of -941.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 82.90 and a beta of 0.71.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.