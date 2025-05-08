WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) CEO Bradley Lee Soultz Purchases 10,000 Shares

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.79 per share, for a total transaction of $267,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,451,007.43. This trade represents a 8.42 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

WillScot Mobile Mini Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of WSC opened at $26.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $21.91 and a twelve month high of $43.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 176.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.28.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $559.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.51 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 1.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. WillScot Mobile Mini’s dividend payout ratio is presently 311.11%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WSC. Barclays decreased their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WillScot Mobile Mini presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on WSC

Institutional Trading of WillScot Mobile Mini

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSC. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,392,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter valued at $97,734,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,314,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,559 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter worth $58,855,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 747.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,436 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

(Get Free Report)

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.