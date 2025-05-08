Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Price Target Raised to $48.00

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Vontier from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Vontier from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vontier has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

Vontier Stock Up 2.0 %

VNT opened at $34.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.29. Vontier has a 12 month low of $27.22 and a 12 month high of $41.61.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $741.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.06 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 43.22% and a net margin of 14.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Vontier will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Vontier by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vontier by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 17,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 3.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vontier by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vontier by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 61,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

