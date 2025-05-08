Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (ACV) to Issue Dividend of $0.18 on May 29th

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 6th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the consumer goods maker on Thursday, May 29th. This represents a yield of 10.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 34.8% per year over the last three years.

Get Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund alerts:

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE ACV opened at $20.93 on Thursday. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $23.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.39.

About Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.