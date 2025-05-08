Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Holdings Trimmed by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,491 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000.

VNQ stock opened at $88.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $76.92 and a 52-week high of $99.58.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

