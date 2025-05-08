Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Tiptree Price Performance

NASDAQ:TIPT opened at $21.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $788.77 million, a PE ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.39. Tiptree has a 1-year low of $15.60 and a 1-year high of $26.90.

Get Tiptree alerts:

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $497.43 million for the quarter. Tiptree had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.05%.

Tiptree Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. Tiptree’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Tiptree by 395.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 261,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,456,000 after purchasing an additional 208,814 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 273,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,695,000 after buying an additional 97,078 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Tiptree by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 524,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,936,000 after buying an additional 68,338 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Tiptree by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 60,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Tiptree by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 168,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 44,269 shares during the period. 37.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tiptree Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance products and related services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Mortgage. The company offers niche; commercial lines insurance products, including professional liability, general liability, contractual liability protection, property and other short-tail, and alternative risks insurance products; and personal lines insurance products, such as credit protection surrounding loan payments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tiptree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiptree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.