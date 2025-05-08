The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 379,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,944 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $28,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 4,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 4,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 11,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Trading Up 1.4 %

SCHW stock opened at $84.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $152.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.66. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $61.01 and a 52 week high of $84.68.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 30.31%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $96.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.22.

Read Our Latest Report on SCHW

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 3,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $266,741.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 172,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,784,750.12. The trade was a 2.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 9,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $783,838.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 503,041 shares of company stock valued at $41,072,558. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.