Srinivas Akkaraju Purchases 159,920 Shares of Alumis Inc. (NASDAQ:ALMS) Stock

Alumis Inc. (NASDAQ:ALMS – Get Free Report) Director Srinivas Akkaraju acquired 159,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.55 per share, with a total value of $727,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,426,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,590,201.90. The trade was a 4.90 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Srinivas Akkaraju also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 5th, Srinivas Akkaraju bought 160,370 shares of Alumis stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.67 per share, with a total value of $748,927.90.

NASDAQ:ALMS opened at $4.79 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.32. Alumis Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.18 and a 12-month high of $13.53.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALMS. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Alumis in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Alumis in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Alumis in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alumis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Foresite Capital Management VI LLC acquired a new stake in Alumis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,033,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alumis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,266,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alumis in the 4th quarter valued at $1,606,000. Foresite Capital Management V LLC lifted its position in shares of Alumis by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Foresite Capital Management V LLC now owns 5,779,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,426,000 after purchasing an additional 194,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alumis by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 173,406 shares in the last quarter.

Our mission is to significantly improve the lives of patients by replacing broad immunosuppression with targeted therapies. Our name, Alumis, captures our mission to enlighten immunology, and is inspired by the words “allumer”-French for illuminate-and “immunis”-Latin for the immune system. We are a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company with an initial focus on developing our two Tyrosine Kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitors: ESK-001, a second-generation inhibitor that we are developing to maximize target inhibition and optimize tolerability, and A-005, a central nervous system (CNS) penetrant molecule.

