Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 2,177 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,177 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caden Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Entegris by 304.7% in the 4th quarter. Caden Capital Partners LP now owns 360,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,747,000 after buying an additional 271,695 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Entegris by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,213,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,163,000 after purchasing an additional 177,250 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Snyder Capital Management L P increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 2,027,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $200,861,000 after purchasing an additional 214,189 shares during the period. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 329.4% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,752,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $272,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111,801 shares during the last quarter.

Get Entegris alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENTG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Entegris from $141.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 19th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Entegris from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.38.

Entegris Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $78.39 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 40.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $147.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $773.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.75 million. Entegris had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.73%.

Insider Activity at Entegris

In other Entegris news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 12,652 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total transaction of $1,352,751.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,722,954.40. This trade represents a 26.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $106,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,524. The trade was a 8.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Entegris Company Profile

(Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.