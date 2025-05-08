Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $1.09 Million Stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,112 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 45,148 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Sunrun worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter valued at $31,022,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Sunrun in the 4th quarter worth about $18,500,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,621,303 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $61,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,858 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,008,879 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,582,000 after buying an additional 1,035,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EVR Research LP bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,400,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RUN shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Sunrun from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Sunrun from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Sunrun from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Sunrun from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.92.

In related news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $455,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 941,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,569,952.30. The trade was a 5.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 9,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total transaction of $67,009.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 291,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,962,944.12. This trade represents a 3.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,540 shares of company stock worth $1,050,944 over the last three months. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RUN opened at $7.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Sunrun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $22.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.67 and its 200 day moving average is $9.11.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $504.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.29 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 5.15% and a negative net margin of 18.80%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

