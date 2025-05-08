Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $1.06 Million Holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,883 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,267 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SUM. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Summit Materials by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 8,641 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,671 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Summit Materials by 179.2% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Summit Materials by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 28,689 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Summit Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Summit Materials Stock Up 0.2 %

SUM stock opened at $52.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.20. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.64 and a 1-year high of $54.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Summit Materials in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Summit Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Summit Materials

Summit Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Summit Materials, Inc is a vertically integrated construction materials company, which engages in manufacturing construction materials and related downstream products. It operates through the following segments: West, East, and Cement. The West segment includes operations in Texas, Utah, Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Wyoming, Oklahoma, Arkansas and British Columbia, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.