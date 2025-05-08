Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 9,900 The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,900 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 301.7% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 23,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $107.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.58 and a beta of 0.88. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $124.31.

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Free Report ) (TSE:DSG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 21.80%. The company had revenue of $167.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.97 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $125.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Friday, March 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.50.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

