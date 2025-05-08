Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK) CTO Arvind Nithrakashyap Sells 32,484 Shares

Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) CTO Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 32,484 shares of Rubrik stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total transaction of $2,442,796.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 24,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,833,000. This trade represents a 57.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Arvind Nithrakashyap also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 5th, Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 32,484 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $2,437,274.52.

On Wednesday, April 9th, Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 32,484 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.61, for a total value of $1,838,919.24.

On Monday, April 7th, Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 32,484 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.04, for a total value of $1,690,467.36.

On Wednesday, March 5th, Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 32,484 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $2,000,689.56.

On Monday, March 3rd, Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 32,485 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total transaction of $2,071,568.45.

Rubrik Stock Up 2.2 %

RBRK opened at $75.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.51. Rubrik, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.34 and a 12-month high of $80.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rubrik ( NYSE:RBRK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $258.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.13 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.59) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Rubrik by 114.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,328,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,610,000 after buying an additional 3,372,323 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rubrik during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,395,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Rubrik by 172.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065,444 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Rubrik by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,156,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,278,000 after purchasing an additional 662,914 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Rubrik by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,979,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,359,000 after purchasing an additional 427,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Rubrik from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Rubrik from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Rubrik in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Rubrik from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.83.

Rubrik Company Profile

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

