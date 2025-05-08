Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Price Target to $50.00

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MRCY. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Baird R W raised Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Mercury Systems stock opened at $47.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -30.74 and a beta of 0.70. Mercury Systems has a 12-month low of $26.48 and a 12-month high of $52.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.64.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $211.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.25 million. Mercury Systems had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 10.23%. Mercury Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mercury Systems will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Stuart Kupinsky sold 2,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $104,873.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,236.08. This represents a 3.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Douglas Munro sold 595 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $26,251.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,916.64. The trade was a 3.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,314 shares of company stock valued at $234,454 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRCY. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Mercury Systems by 471.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 175,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,496,000 after buying an additional 144,831 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mercury Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,307,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Mercury Systems by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

