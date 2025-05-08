Richard Dufresne Sells 20,000 Shares of George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Stock

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$267.91, for a total transaction of C$5,358,136.00.

On Wednesday, February 26th, Richard Dufresne sold 10,000 shares of George Weston stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$230.80, for a total transaction of C$2,308,031.00.

Shares of TSE WN opened at C$271.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 372.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$35.30 billion, a PE ratio of 54.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$246.21 and its 200-day moving average is C$232.34. George Weston Limited has a 1 year low of C$184.95 and a 1 year high of C$273.19.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on George Weston from C$264.00 to C$284.00 in a report on Monday, April 14th. TD Securities lifted their price target on George Weston from C$256.00 to C$308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. CIBC upped their price target on shares of George Weston from C$268.00 to C$296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$255.00 to C$251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of George Weston from C$241.00 to C$285.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$274.25.

George Weston is a holding company that operates through two subsidiaries encompassing retail and real estate. The first is Loblaw, the largest grocer in Canada, in which it has a 53% controlling stake. The second is Choice Properties, an open-ended real estate investment trust, where George Weston’s ownership sits close to 62%.

