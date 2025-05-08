Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Given New $158.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $163.00 to $158.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Qualys from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Qualys from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Qualys from $122.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective (down from $150.00) on shares of Qualys in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.67.

Qualys stock opened at $127.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 0.61. Qualys has a 52-week low of $112.61 and a 52-week high of $170.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.96.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.21. Qualys had a net margin of 28.59% and a return on equity of 38.52%. The business had revenue of $159.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Qualys’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Qualys will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.38, for a total value of $67,795.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,053 shares in the company, valued at $8,416,557.14. The trade was a 0.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 1,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.75, for a total value of $129,031.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,791,610. This represents a 1.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,156 shares of company stock valued at $4,164,721. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Qualys by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,312,662 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $604,721,000 after buying an additional 131,339 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Qualys by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,262,931 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $178,445,000 after acquiring an additional 16,369 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,049,623 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,178,000 after purchasing an additional 123,530 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 954,583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,852,000 after purchasing an additional 88,347 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Qualys by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 920,163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,025,000 after purchasing an additional 38,880 shares during the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

