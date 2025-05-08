Q1 Earnings Estimate for Hydro One Issued By Desjardins

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Free Report) – Analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Hydro One in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 5th. Desjardins analyst B. Stadler forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hydro One’s current full-year earnings is $2.06 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Hydro One’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on H. Scotiabank upped their target price on Hydro One from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Hydro One from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Hydro One from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$48.00 to C$45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$47.56.
Shares of TSE H opened at C$53.48 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$49.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$46.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.53, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$32.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.34. Hydro One has a one year low of C$38.24 and a one year high of C$53.81.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.3142 dividend. This is a positive change from Hydro One’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.44%.
Hydro One operates regulated transmission and distribution assets in Ontario. The area’s largest electricity provider serves nearly 1.5 million customers. Transmission accounts for roughly 60% of the company’s rate base, with distribution accounting for the remainder. Hydro One operates a small telecom business, Acronym Solutions, with annual revenue contributing less than 1% to consolidated results.
