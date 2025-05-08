PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Shares Sold by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC decreased its position in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,207,784 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 314,718 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC owned 4.67% of PROS worth $48,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PROS during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PROS by 153.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of PROS by 264.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of PROS by 587.6% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,803 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in PROS in the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Get PROS alerts:

PROS Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE PRO opened at $16.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.67. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.81 and a 52-week high of $33.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $794.82 million, a P/E ratio of -37.75 and a beta of 1.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PROS ( NYSE:PRO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $86.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.69 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered PROS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of PROS from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of PROS from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of PROS from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of PROS from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PROS currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.13.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PROS

Insider Transactions at PROS

In other PROS news, CAO Scott William Cook sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $149,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 59,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,765,304.56. The trade was a 7.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

PROS Profile

(Free Report)

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.