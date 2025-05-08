Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Receives $309.14 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $309.14.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Primerica in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $311.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Primerica from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Primerica from $313.00 to $304.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Nicholas Adam Jendusa sold 234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.15, for a total value of $65,555.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,030. This represents a 53.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.90, for a total value of $565,800.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 13,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,762,852.90. This trade represents a 13.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 5,234 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,575. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Primerica by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 1.9% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Primerica by 5.3% during the first quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Primerica by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Primerica by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primerica Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of PRI opened at $266.24 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.02. Primerica has a 12-month low of $217.56 and a 12-month high of $307.91.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.77 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $803.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.54 million. Primerica had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 31.11%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.91 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Primerica will post 20.6 EPS for the current year.

Primerica Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This is a boost from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Primerica’s payout ratio is 30.25%.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

