Piper Sandler Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Stock

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $134.00 to $175.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $175.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays increased their price target on MasTec from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective (up previously from $151.00) on shares of MasTec in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on MasTec from $140.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on MasTec in a report on Monday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MasTec currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.33.

Shares of MTZ stock opened at $145.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.24. MasTec has a fifty-two week low of $89.96 and a fifty-two week high of $166.95. The company has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 129.65 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.96.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 0.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that MasTec will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 2,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.63, for a total value of $331,312.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,490. The trade was a 9.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTZ. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in MasTec by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,393 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in MasTec by 0.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in MasTec by 2.2% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,719 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

