Piper Sandler Cuts Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Price Target to $16.00

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NMRK has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Newmark Group from $19.50 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Newmark Group from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd.

Newmark Group Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NMRK opened at $11.17 on Monday. Newmark Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.67 and its 200 day moving average is $13.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 1.99.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $665.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Newmark Group will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmark Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newmark Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMRK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,114,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,479,000 after purchasing an additional 83,094 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,374,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,660,000 after acquiring an additional 88,618 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Newmark Group by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,098,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,691,000 after acquiring an additional 960,799 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Newmark Group by 103.9% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,948,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Newmark Group by 138.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,916,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.42% of the company’s stock.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers capital markets consisting of investment sales and commercial mortgage brokerage; landlord or agency representation leasing; valuation and advisory; property management; commercial real estate technology platform and capabilities; the United Kingdom business rates services; due diligence, consulting, and other advisory services; GSEs and the Federal Housing Administration lending services comprising multifamily lending and loan servicing; asset management; and flexible workspace solutions for owners.

