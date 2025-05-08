Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na lowered its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,111 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $4,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PINS. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 12,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 7,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Stock Performance

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $27.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.83. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.68 and a 1 year high of $45.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.30). Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 51.07%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Pinterest from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Raymond James lowered Pinterest from an “overweight” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.31.

Insider Transactions at Pinterest

In other Pinterest news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $31,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,222. This represents a 4.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 3,667 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total transaction of $137,365.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 144,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,399,072.34. The trade was a 2.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 453,836 shares of company stock worth $14,828,392. Company insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

