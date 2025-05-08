Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Open Text from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on Open Text from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Open Text from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on Open Text from $29.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Open Text from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.30.

Get Open Text alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OTEX

Open Text Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Open Text stock opened at $26.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.15. Open Text has a 1-year low of $22.79 and a 1-year high of $34.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.00.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Open Text had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 12.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Open Text will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Open Text Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Open Text

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Open Text in the 3rd quarter valued at about $499,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Open Text by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 205,891 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,086,000 after purchasing an additional 34,135 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Open Text by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Open Text during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,372,000. Finally, Canoe Financial LP raised its holdings in Open Text by 127.3% during the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 150,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after buying an additional 84,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

About Open Text

(Get Free Report)

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.