NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Price Target Raised to $132.00

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $113.00 to $132.00 in a report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of NRG Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Guggenheim increased their price target on NRG Energy from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NRG Energy from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NRG Energy from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.38.

NRG opened at $118.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.00. NRG Energy has a 12 month low of $65.11 and a 12 month high of $119.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 35.92%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in NRG Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NRG Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

