Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Stock Holdings Increased by Colonial Trust Co SC

Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Novartis by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,183,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,372,000 after purchasing an additional 90,823 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,668,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,706,000 after buying an additional 368,171 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Novartis by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,132,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,522,000 after acquiring an additional 399,862 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,002,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,908,000 after acquiring an additional 296,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 1,161,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,990,000 after acquiring an additional 52,044 shares during the period. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novartis Stock Performance

NVS opened at $111.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $236.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.03. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $96.06 and a fifty-two week high of $120.92.

Novartis Announces Dividend

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 37.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a $3.8695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is 40.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BNP Paribas raised Novartis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.38.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

