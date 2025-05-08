Northern Trust Corp Has $55.52 Million Stock Holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 293,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,287 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Herc were worth $55,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Herc by 878.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 186 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Herc by 646.7% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 224 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Herc by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Herc by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Herc by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Herc from $225.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on Herc from $250.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective (down from $171.00) on shares of Herc in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Herc from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Herc from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.20.

NYSE HRI opened at $115.16 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.54 and its 200-day moving average is $175.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.85. Herc Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $96.19 and a one year high of $246.88.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($1.21). Herc had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 26.48%. The company had revenue of $861.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current year.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

