Northern Trust Corp Buys 47,895 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 518,255 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,895 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.90% of Kirby worth $54,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Kirby by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,265 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,418,000 after acquiring an additional 30,713 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Kirby by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 415,042 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $43,911,000 after purchasing an additional 10,486 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Kirby in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,749,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Kirby by 112.0% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 382,835 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $40,504,000 after buying an additional 202,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kirby by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 29,659 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after buying an additional 5,804 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Kirby alerts:

Kirby Stock Performance

Kirby stock opened at $102.18 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Kirby Co. has a twelve month low of $83.94 and a twelve month high of $132.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The shipping company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $785.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.12 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 8.78%. Kirby’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Research analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

KEX has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Kirby from $133.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Kirby from $136.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kirby

Kirby Profile

(Free Report)

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.