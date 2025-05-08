National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EYE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of National Vision from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on National Vision from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays increased their target price on National Vision from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on National Vision from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EYE opened at $15.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.62. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.02. National Vision has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $17.25.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $510.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.30 million. National Vision had a positive return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that National Vision will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Vision in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in National Vision by 309.2% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of National Vision by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision during the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of National Vision by 61.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America’s Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

