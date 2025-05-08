National Bank Financial Upgrades CAE (TSE:CAE) to “Strong-Buy”

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) was upgraded by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CAE’s FY2027 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities upped their price target on CAE from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America raised shares of CAE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$25.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. National Bankshares upgraded CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CAE from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of CAE from C$43.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$38.45.

CAE Stock Performance

CAE Company Profile

Shares of CAE stock opened at C$35.70 on Tuesday. CAE has a one year low of C$22.28 and a one year high of C$39.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.23, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$33.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$33.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.04, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

CAE Inc is a global company focused on delivering training for the civil aviation, defense, security, and healthcare markets. Multiple types of simulators and synthetic exercises may be sold to customers to serve as alternatives for live-training experiences. The company’s training solutions are provided through products and services.

