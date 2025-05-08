MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Loop Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zelman & Associates reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of MasterBrand in a research note on Monday, April 14th.

MasterBrand Trading Down 15.6 %

MBC opened at $10.11 on Wednesday. MasterBrand has a 1-year low of $9.99 and a 1-year high of $20.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $660.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.95 million. MasterBrand had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 13.89%.

MasterBrand declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, March 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Robert Crisci bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.08 per share, for a total transaction of $281,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 66,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,404.80. This trade represents a 43.07 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 6,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.17 per share, for a total transaction of $99,034.13. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,618.08. This represents a 26.44 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBC. Gates Capital Management Inc. grew its position in MasterBrand by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,489,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,643,000 after purchasing an additional 658,807 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of MasterBrand by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,237,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363,308 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of MasterBrand by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,083,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,264,000 after acquiring an additional 156,993 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in MasterBrand by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,976,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,709,000 after acquiring an additional 226,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in MasterBrand by 0.4% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,859,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,345,000 after purchasing an additional 11,599 shares during the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasterBrand, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of residential cabinets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a range of residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home. It sells its products to remodeling and new construction markets through dealers, retailers, and builders.

