Masimo’s (MASI) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $200.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $215.00.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on MASI. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on Masimo from $204.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Masimo from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.60.

Masimo Stock Performance

MASI opened at $150.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.42. Masimo has a 1 year low of $101.61 and a 1 year high of $194.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 103.52 and a beta of 1.23.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.12. Masimo had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $372.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Masimo’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Masimo will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Bilal Muhsin sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.49, for a total transaction of $5,024,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,048,568.28. The trade was a 55.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 2,053 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $341,064.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,754,601.53. This trade represents a 11.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Masimo

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Masimo during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 180.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 191 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

