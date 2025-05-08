Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Price Target Raised to $265.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $250.00 to $265.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MAR. Argus increased their price objective on Marriott International from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Marriott International from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $246.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Marriott International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price objective (down previously from $313.00) on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.75.

Get Marriott International alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Marriott International

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of MAR opened at $255.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.39. Marriott International has a 52-week low of $204.55 and a 52-week high of $307.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.43.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.46% and a negative return on equity of 116.67%. Marriott International’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Marriott International will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 30.29%.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 1,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.48, for a total transaction of $292,463.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,811.48. The trade was a 18.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 14,498 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.07, for a total transaction of $4,031,458.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,282 shares in the company, valued at $3,971,395.74. The trade was a 50.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,694 shares of company stock worth $8,938,132. Company insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marriott International

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Straightline Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $495,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,990,000. Markel Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,110,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covea Finance boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Covea Finance now owns 60,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,887,000 after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares in the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.