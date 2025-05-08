Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target Lowered to $80.00 at Raymond James

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Lumentum from $105.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lumentum from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Northland Capmk raised Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.20.

Lumentum Stock Up 2.9 %

Lumentum stock opened at $66.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.18. Lumentum has a twelve month low of $38.29 and a twelve month high of $104.00.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. Lumentum had a negative return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 36.98%. The business had revenue of $425.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Lumentum will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Lumentum news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 2,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $170,154.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,071,799.84. This trade represents a 4.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Lumentum in the 4th quarter worth about $646,000. Crestline Management LP bought a new position in Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,435,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lumentum during the 4th quarter valued at $739,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 6,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 17,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 7,354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

