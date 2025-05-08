Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Rating Increased to Buy at Loop Capital

Loop Capital upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $110.00 price target on the building manufacturing company’s stock.

LPX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $126.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.38.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE LPX opened at $89.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.94. Louisiana-Pacific has a 12-month low of $78.82 and a 12-month high of $122.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.82.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $724.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.66 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 14.31%. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 19.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 318 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 589 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 720 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,040 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.