Leerink Partnrs Has Pessimistic Outlook of RLAY Q2 Earnings

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs reduced their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, May 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst A. Berens now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.37) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.24). The consensus estimate for Relay Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.55) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Relay Therapeutics’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.24) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.67) EPS.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01 million. The company’s revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also commented on RLAY. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $30.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

NASDAQ RLAY opened at $2.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.11. Relay Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $10.72. The company has a market cap of $493.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 3,883.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,396,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,779 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 118.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 251,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 136,541 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $779,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 5,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,821,000. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Peter Rahmer sold 10,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $32,217.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 390,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,243. This represents a 2.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 140,182 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total transaction of $539,700.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,409,899.80. The trade was a 18.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 309,826 shares of company stock worth $1,099,380. Company insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company’s lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

