Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Price Target Cut to $36.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) had its price target lowered by TD Cowen from $50.00 to $36.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

KLIC has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.75.

NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $30.86 on Wednesday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 12 month low of $26.63 and a 12 month high of $53.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 257.16 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.44.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $161.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.10 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 0.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.95) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 683.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KLIC. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 397.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

