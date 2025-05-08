KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.80 and traded as low as $11.94. KKR Income Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $12.02, with a volume of 199,324 shares.
KKR Income Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.7 %
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.80.
KKR Income Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.1215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.25%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On KKR Income Opportunities Fund
About KKR Income Opportunities Fund
KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than KKR Income Opportunities Fund
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Upwork’s Earnings Beat Fuels Stock Rally—Is Freelancing Booming?
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Tempus AI Stock: Time to Double Down or Cut and Run?
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- DexCom Stock: Earnings Beat and New Market Access Drive Bull Case
Receive News & Ratings for KKR Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.