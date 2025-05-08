KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.80 and traded as low as $11.94. KKR Income Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $12.02, with a volume of 199,324 shares.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.80.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.1215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.25%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KKR Income Opportunities Fund

About KKR Income Opportunities Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Rik Saylor Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

