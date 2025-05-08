KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIOGet Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.80 and traded as low as $11.94. KKR Income Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $12.02, with a volume of 199,324 shares.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.80.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.1215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.25%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KKR Income Opportunities Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Rik Saylor Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000.

About KKR Income Opportunities Fund

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

