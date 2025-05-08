iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by Eagle Global Advisors LLC

Eagle Global Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 333,731.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 15,626,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,444,683,000 after purchasing an additional 15,621,963 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $725,489,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,763,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,724,153,000 after acquiring an additional 7,579,169 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 49,220,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,550,389,000 after acquiring an additional 7,566,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,365.9% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 640,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,234,000 after purchasing an additional 622,224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $95.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.31 and a beta of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.94. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.08 and a 1-year high of $99.18.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a $0.3134 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.