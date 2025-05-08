Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Intrepid Potash from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th.

Intrepid Potash Price Performance

NYSE IPI opened at $37.88 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.09 and its 200-day moving average is $26.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 1.80. Intrepid Potash has a one year low of $20.75 and a one year high of $38.87.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.51. Intrepid Potash had a negative net margin of 16.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $97.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.34 million. Research analysts expect that Intrepid Potash will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intrepid Potash news, major shareholder Robert P. Jornayvaz III sold 14,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total transaction of $378,273.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,212,823 shares in the company, valued at $31,133,166.41. This represents a 1.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 170,171 shares of company stock worth $4,617,835 over the last quarter. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intrepid Potash

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Intrepid Potash by 577.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 152,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 129,722 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,204,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 110.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 58,630 shares during the period. Peapod Lane Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intrepid Potash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,269,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 191.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 73,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 48,068 shares during the period. 56.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intrepid Potash

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The company offers muriate of potash for various markets, such as agricultural market as a fertilizer input; the industrial market as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes; and the animal feed market as a nutrient supplement.

