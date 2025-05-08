Insider Selling: Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Director Sells 2,670 Shares of Stock

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) Director James B. Nish sold 2,670 shares of Gibraltar Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $153,738.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,061.84. This represents a 16.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Gibraltar Industries Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ ROCK opened at $56.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.45. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.96 and a 1 year high of $81.90.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $290.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Gibraltar Industries’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Read Our Latest Report on Gibraltar Industries

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROCK. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 645.1% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 529 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 296.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 709 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.