Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 788.46 ($10.48) and traded as high as GBX 802 ($10.66). Howden Joinery Group shares last traded at GBX 801.04 ($10.65), with a volume of 2,271,099 shares changing hands.

Howden Joinery Group Trading Up 2.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 733.37 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 788.46.

Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported GBX 45.60 ($0.61) EPS for the quarter. Howden Joinery Group had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 25.70%. On average, research analysts forecast that Howden Joinery Group Plc will post 52.8073286 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howden Joinery Group Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a GBX 16.30 ($0.22) dividend. This is a positive change from Howden Joinery Group’s previous dividend of $4.90. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. Howden Joinery Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.01%.

In other news, insider Tim Lodge bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 772 ($10.26) per share, with a total value of £57,900 ($76,974.21). Also, insider Roisin Currie purchased 1,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 717 ($9.53) per share, for a total transaction of £9,944.79 ($13,220.94). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 26,654 shares of company stock worth $20,110,368. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile

Howden Joinery Group Plc is the parent company of Howdens.

Howdens sells kitchens and joinery products to trade customers, primarily small local builders, through a network of over 850 UK depots. The business also operates over 70 depots across France, the Republic of Ireland, and Belgium.

Howdens only sells to the trade – they have the expertise to ensure that our products are fitted to the highest possible standards.

