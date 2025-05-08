Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.20.

HL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $5.50 price objective (down from $7.50) on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial raised shares of Hecla Mining to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

In other news, CEO Robert Krcmarov acquired 6,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.29 per share, for a total transaction of $34,755.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,518.24. This represents a 2.02 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Michael L. Clary sold 32,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total transaction of $167,764.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 246,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,559.20. The trade was a 11.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 57,915 shares of company stock valued at $300,000 over the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 15,885,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,999,000 after buying an additional 7,960,826 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $18,441,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 182.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,006,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233,116 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 1,331.9% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,997,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,271 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,855,000. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hecla Mining stock opened at $4.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.72 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.52 and its 200-day moving average is $5.60. Hecla Mining has a one year low of $4.41 and a one year high of $7.68.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Hecla Mining had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $261.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Hecla Mining’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.09%.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

